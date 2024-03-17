Trump predicts end of US democracy if he loses 2024 election

World News
2024-03-17 | 03:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump predicts end of US democracy if he loses 2024 election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump predicts end of US democracy if he loses 2024 election

Donald Trump said on Saturday if he does not win November's presidential election, it will mean the likely end of American democracy.

The Republican presidential candidate, speaking to supporters in Ohio, made the claim after repeating his baseless assertion that his 2020 election defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of election fraud.

During an outdoor speech that was whipped by strong winds and punctuated by some profane language, Trump predicted that if he does not win the Nov. 5 general election, American democracy will come to an end.

"If we don't win this election, I don't think you're going to have another election in this country," Trump said.

Trump, who is under criminal indictment in Georgia for trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election there, this week won enough delegates to mathematically clinch the Republican nomination.

A general election rematch with Biden is likely to be extremely close. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found the two candidates in a statistical tie with registered voters.

Trump opened his remarks in Dayton with a tribute to his supporters who are currently in jail for rioting at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as they sought to block certification of Biden's 2020 election win.

Trump saluted and called them "patriots" and "hostages."

The former Republican president has been using increasingly dystopian rhetoric in his campaign speeches about the state of the country.

In the middle of a section in his speech about placing tariffs on imported cars and foreign competition for the US auto industry, Trump declared: "If I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole country."

Asked what he meant, his campaign pointed to a post on the social media platform X by a New York Times journalist, which said Trump's "bloodbath" comment came amid a discussion about the US auto industry and the economy.

Asked for a response to Trump's "bloodbath" comment, Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer condemned Trump's "extremism," "his thirst for revenge," and his "threats of political violence."

Trump also appealed to Blacks and Hispanics, voters who will play a key role in deciding November's election.

Trump has been narrowing the gap with Biden in opinion polls with non-white voters, who formed a core part of Biden's winning coalition when he defeated Trump in 2020.

Trump cited a central campaign theme that too many illegal immigrants have crossed the US-Mexico border since Biden took office in his appeal to minority voters.

"No one has been hurt by Joe Biden's migrant invasion more than our great African American and Hispanic communities," Trump said. He claimed without citing any evidence that illegal immigrants were taking their jobs.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Democracy

Election

President

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions of euros in funding
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-14

Russian Presidential Candidates and Putin's Re-election Prospects

LBCI
World News
2024-03-14

Putin calls on Russians to show 'patriotism' through voting in presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:55

Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
World News
08:43

Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Frangieh calls for presidential elections and asserts commitment to constitution and national unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More