Pope emphasizes "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East

World News
2024-03-20 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope emphasizes &quot;all efforts&quot; must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope emphasizes "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East

Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a fresh call for peace through negotiation as he lamented the bloody conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and once again limited his public speaking at his weekly audience in St Peter's Square due to lingering health issues.

"We should never forget that war is always a defeat. We cannot continue in war; we should make all efforts to mediate and negotiate an end to the war. Let's pray for this", the pontiff said in brief remarks at the end of the audience, citing "martyred" Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 87-year-old Francis, who has mobility problems and has been suffering in recent weeks from colds and bouts of bronchitis, once again skipped reading most of his pre-prepared texts for the audience.

He delegated the task to an aide, telling the faithful he was still forced to limit public speaking.

Earlier this month, Francis caused controversy by suggesting in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI that Ukraine should "show the courage of the white flag" and open talks with Russia. 

His deputy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, later clarified that Russia should first halt its aggression.

Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Peace

Negotiations

Ukraine

Palestine

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of "new racism and Nazism"
China advises US not to take sides on South China Sea issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16

Lebanon sees French proposal to end hostilities with Israel as a possible 'step' towards peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02

Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?

LBCI
World News
2024-02-25

Pope Francis encourages diplomatic solution to Ukraine war on anniversary of invasion

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

As 'Putin is watching', the US Senate moves forward with Ukraine and Israel funding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

LBCI
World News
10:46

US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign

LBCI
World News
10:37

Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-19

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More