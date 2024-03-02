Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?

2024-03-02 | 11:33
Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?
2min
Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
Three years have passed since the Russian-Ukrainian war began, with no solution in sight to end the conflict despite the efforts of some countries. 
 
China, through its special envoy for Ukraine, has embarked on a tour in Russia, with plans to continue it in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, France, and others, aiming to find a political settlement to the Russo-Ukrainian war. 
 
According to some observers, China is trying to rally consensus around its peace plan, which focuses on respecting the sovereignty of all countries, halting hostile actions by both sides and resuming peace negotiations.
 
While Beijing claims neutrality, there are doubts about its impartiality and complete bias towards Russia. 
 
It is not just China that has stepped in for mediation; Saudi Arabia has also entered the picture. 
 
Just days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Riyadh, preceded by Speaker of the Russian State Duma. 
 
Zelensky's presence in Riyadh is part of Saudi Arabia's prominent role in mediating the Russo-Ukrainian war, particularly in the prisoner exchange negotiations. 
 
Riyadh enjoys friendly relations with both countries, allowing it to play this role. It hosted a summit in Jeddah last August, attended by national security advisers and representatives from several countries, focusing on ending the war in Ukraine.
 
Amidst all these initiatives, where does the USA stand in all of this? 
 
The Russo-Ukrainian war will also be one of the cards in the Republican candidate Donald Trump's hand against his rival Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections in November. According to one of Trump's advisers, if Trump wins, there is an idea about the possibility of the Ukrainian president meeting his Russian counterpart at the negotiating table. 
 
In conclusion, several initiatives are on the table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, but from which direction will peace come to Ukraine?
 

