Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of "new racism and Nazism"

World News
2024-03-20 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of &quot;new racism and Nazism&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of "new racism and Nazism"

Russia accused the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday of practicing "new racism and Nazism" due to the neutrality rules imposed on Russian Olympic athletes and potential sanctions on participants in the "Friendship Games" organized by the Kremlin.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, "These decisions demonstrate how far the International Olympic Committee has deviated from its declared principles and slipped into new racism and Nazism."

AFP

World News

Russia

International Olympic Committee

Racism

Nazism

Accusations

LBCI Next
Vietnam president resigns after one year on the job
Pope emphasizes "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:46

US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign

LBCI
World News
09:30

Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say

LBCI
World News
08:02

Russia: Strategic talks with US possible only as part of broader debate

LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

LBCI
World News
10:46

US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign

LBCI
World News
10:37

Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-19

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More