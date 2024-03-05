Resistance against Israeli aggression: MP Mohammad Raad's firm resolve

Lebanon News
2024-03-05 | 03:54
High views
Resistance against Israeli aggression: MP Mohammad Raad&#39;s firm resolve
2min
Resistance against Israeli aggression: MP Mohammad Raad's firm resolve

MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, affirmed that the resistance is determined to confront Israeli aggressions and prevent it from executing its aggressive project, which aims to invade Lebanon.

During a memorial ceremony held in the south, he emphasized that the resistance continues to adhere precisely to the deterrence equations that we imposed on the 'Israeli enemy.' It tries to evade them, but it cannot cancel them.

He said, "The enemy infiltrates among the points to justify to itself that the rules of deterrence discipline it, but there have been breaches here and there, and until now, it is disciplined reluctantly."

"If it wants to evade the rules of deterrence, it will fall into a major disaster. We hope that the Israeli will make a mistake and get involved in committing it," he continued.

Raad pointed out that the former Israeli Mossad chief has said in recent years, "We feared the Lebanese arena because we are afraid of Hezbollah. Therefore, the fear complex dominates the Israelis."

He believed that what happened in Gaza was that the Americans came and broke the fear barrier and encouraged it to invade everything in Gaza to free it from the fear barrier, so now it is criminalizing and brutalizing and invading Gaza.

Moreover, Raad stressed their work according to precise calculations "because the greater interest is what we seek through our performance and approach in the resistance until now."

He pointed out that they did not use all their weapons and open warfare weapons, and they had not yet opened their armories.
 

