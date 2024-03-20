News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia: Strategic talks with US possible only as part of broader debate
World News
2024-03-20 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia: Strategic talks with US possible only as part of broader debate
Russia said on Wednesday that it would only discuss nuclear arms control with the United States as part of a broader debate, saying that Washington would not get away with trying to start talks on its terms.
"We are ready to discuss issues of strategic stability only as part of a single complex," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters when asked about media reports the United States had proposed talks with Russia and China.
"Washington is offering to have dialogue only on US terms," Zakharova said.
She said the United States had lost control over arms it had supplied to Ukraine, making it difficult for Moscow to agree to arms talks with Washington.
The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
The Kremlin, which accuses the US of fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence, says relations with Washington have probably never been worse.
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Talks
Debate
Nuclear
Arms Control
Next
Ireland's Varadkar quits as PM
Vietnam president resigns after one year on the job
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-14
Armenian PM calls for national debate on EU membership amid increasing distance from Russia
World News
2024-03-14
Armenian PM calls for national debate on EU membership amid increasing distance from Russia
0
World News
2024-03-13
Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones
World News
2024-03-13
Putin: Russian nuclear weapons are "more advanced" than American ones
0
World News
2024-03-13
Putin: Russia is ready for nuclear war
World News
2024-03-13
Putin: Russia is ready for nuclear war
0
World News
2024-03-11
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
World News
2024-03-11
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
0
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
0
World News
10:46
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
World News
10:46
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
0
World News
10:37
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
World News
10:37
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
2
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
3
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
4
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
6
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
7
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
8
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More