Vietnam president resigns after one year on the job

World News
2024-03-20 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vietnam president resigns after one year on the job
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Vietnam president resigns after one year on the job

The Vietnamese Communist Party on Wednesday accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong, the government said in a statement citing "shortcomings", in a sign of political turmoil that could hurt foreign investors' confidence in the country.

The government said in a statement Thuong violated party rules, adding that those "shortcomings had negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and him personally."

The Central Party Committee, a top decision-making body in Communist Party-ruled Vietnam, approved Thuong's resignation just about a year after his election.

The president holds a largely ceremonial role but is one of the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.

The committee's meeting preceded an extraordinary session of Vietnam's rubber-stamping parliament scheduled on Thursday, when deputies are expected to confirm the party's decisions.

Major leadership changes in the one-party state have recently been all linked to the wide-ranging "blazing furnace" anti-bribery campaign, which is aimed at stamping out widespread corruption, but is also suspected by critics to be a tool for political infighting.

Thuong, 53, quit days after Vietnamese police announced the arrest for alleged corruption a decade ago of a former head of central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province, who served while Thuong was party chief there.

Thuong was widely regarded as being close to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's most powerful figure and the main architect of the anti-graft campaign.

Last year, when former president Nguyen Xuan Phuc quit after the party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control, it took one month and a half for lawmakers to appoint Thuong as his successor.

The current political crisis may well be resolved with the swift election of a new president, but risks remain that repeated reshuffles of top leaders hurt business sentiment in a country that is highly dependent on foreign investment.

The Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange, the country's main bourse, shed on Monday nearly 3% in the first hours of trading after news began circulating about the imminent resignation of the president.

Foreign investors' net sales in the first two days of the week amounted to about $80 million, according to Mirae Asset Securities, a broker.

Thuong's "removal could see policy and administrative decisions slow further as officials are more anxious about the arc of the anti-corruption campaign," said a Vietnam-based advisor to foreign corporates, noting, however, that Vietnam's position on key policies would not change.

Reuters

World News

Vietnam

Communist Party

Resign

President

Vo Van Thuong

LBCI Next
Russia: Strategic talks with US possible only as part of broader debate
Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of "new racism and Nazism"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-26

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-07

MP Firas Hamdan to LBCI: Some MPs resigned from their national duties by not electing a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04

Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: The Quintet Committee focuses on common ground, not presidential names

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

LBCI
World News
10:46

US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign

LBCI
World News
10:37

Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-19

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More