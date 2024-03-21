Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU

2024-03-21
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU
Apple, Meta, and Google to face investigations in the EU

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the matter said that antitrust authorities in the European Union are expected to conduct investigations of Apple, Meta, and Google under the powers provided in the Digital Markets Act.

The European Commission is likely to announce the investigations in the coming days and issue decisions before the end of the term of Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission EU fit for Digital Age and Commissioner for Competition, in November.

