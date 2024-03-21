Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured

2024-03-21 | 04:35
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured

Three people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a suicide bombing outside a bank in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, according to a local official.

Inamullah Samangani, head of the government’s Kandahar Information and Culture Department, told Agence France-Presse: "Today, around 8:00 a.m. (03:30 GMT) in the city of Kandahar [...] a suicide bombing occurred, killing three of our citizens and injuring 12, according to preliminary information."
 

World News

Bombing

Kandahar

Afghanistan

