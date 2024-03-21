News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured
World News
2024-03-21 | 04:35
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: Three dead, dozens injured
Three people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a suicide bombing outside a bank in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, according to a local official.
Inamullah Samangani, head of the government’s Kandahar Information and Culture Department, told Agence France-Presse: "Today, around 8:00 a.m. (03:30 GMT) in the city of Kandahar [...] a suicide bombing occurred, killing three of our citizens and injuring 12, according to preliminary information."
Bombing
Kandahar
Afghanistan
