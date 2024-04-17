Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with &#39;historic&#39; rainfall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuckerian

While it has become somewhat expected to see floods in Dubai due to past occurrences in 2016, 2020, and 2022, the recent heavy rains in April 2024 might be on a whole new level.

Even though the United Arab Emirates has a desert climate, Dubai witnessed 142 mm of rain in 24 hours, while the annual average rainfall in the emirate is 94.7 mm. 

The highest rainfall level was recorded in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed 254.8 mm of rain in less than 24 hours.

The intensity of the rainfall revealed the infrastructure's inability to cope with such weather challenges. This situation naturally affected work, and consequently, economic activity.

Roads, malls, and the metro station in Dubai, frequently used by foreign workers, were flooded, disrupting a significant portion of work. 

The clearest example of this disturbance was observed at Dubai International Airport.

The runways were submerged, forcing airport authorities to delay, cancel, and divert several flights. 

For such an event to occur at an airport that is a vital part of global air traffic not only affects travelers but also the economic activity at such a facility.

In 2022, Dubai International Airport received more than 66 million passengers, averaging 181,000 passengers per day. If we use this average number as a reference, it is sufficient to understand the economic impact of the storm on travel.

In conclusion, climate change continues to alter climates as we know them. Will the UAE and other countries reconsider their infrastructure based on these developments?
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

UAE

Flight

Delays

Rainfall

Storm

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

LBCI Next
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Iranian Attack Sparks Israeli Debate Over Response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26

The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-18

Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More