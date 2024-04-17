News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuckerian
While it has become somewhat expected to see floods in Dubai due to past occurrences in 2016, 2020, and 2022, the recent heavy rains in April 2024 might be on a whole new level.
Even though the United Arab Emirates has a desert climate, Dubai witnessed 142 mm of rain in 24 hours, while the annual average rainfall in the emirate is 94.7 mm.
The highest rainfall level was recorded in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed 254.8 mm of rain in less than 24 hours.
The intensity of the rainfall revealed the infrastructure's inability to cope with such weather challenges. This situation naturally affected work, and consequently, economic activity.
Roads, malls, and the metro station in Dubai, frequently used by foreign workers, were flooded, disrupting a significant portion of work.
The clearest example of this disturbance was observed at Dubai International Airport.
The runways were submerged, forcing airport authorities to delay, cancel, and divert several flights.
For such an event to occur at an airport that is a vital part of global air traffic not only affects travelers but also the economic activity at such a facility.
In 2022, Dubai International Airport received more than 66 million passengers, averaging 181,000 passengers per day. If we use this average number as a reference, it is sufficient to understand the economic impact of the storm on travel.
In conclusion, climate change continues to alter climates as we know them. Will the UAE and other countries reconsider their infrastructure based on these developments?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
UAE
Flight
Delays
Rainfall
Storm
Abu Dhabi
Dubai
Next
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:34
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
13:34
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Flydubai suspends flights departing from Dubai due to bad weather
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Storm shuts Dubai International Airport temporarily
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Iranian Attack Sparks Israeli Debate Over Response
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Iranian Attack Sparks Israeli Debate Over Response
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-18
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Variety and Tech
2024-03-18
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
0
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
0
World News
2024-04-16
Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship
World News
2024-04-16
Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe
3
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
4
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
5
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
Lebanon News
05:49
Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
7
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
8
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More