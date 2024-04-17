Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuckerian



While it has become somewhat expected to see floods in Dubai due to past occurrences in 2016, 2020, and 2022, the recent heavy rains in April 2024 might be on a whole new level.



Even though the United Arab Emirates has a desert climate, Dubai witnessed 142 mm of rain in 24 hours, while the annual average rainfall in the emirate is 94.7 mm.



The highest rainfall level was recorded in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed 254.8 mm of rain in less than 24 hours.



The intensity of the rainfall revealed the infrastructure's inability to cope with such weather challenges. This situation naturally affected work, and consequently, economic activity.



Roads, malls, and the metro station in Dubai, frequently used by foreign workers, were flooded, disrupting a significant portion of work.



The clearest example of this disturbance was observed at Dubai International Airport.



The runways were submerged, forcing airport authorities to delay, cancel, and divert several flights.



For such an event to occur at an airport that is a vital part of global air traffic not only affects travelers but also the economic activity at such a facility.



In 2022, Dubai International Airport received more than 66 million passengers, averaging 181,000 passengers per day. If we use this average number as a reference, it is sufficient to understand the economic impact of the storm on travel.



In conclusion, climate change continues to alter climates as we know them. Will the UAE and other countries reconsider their infrastructure based on these developments?