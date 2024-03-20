Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

World News
2024-03-20 | 16:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

Arab foreign ministers and a top Palestinian official will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo on Thursday as he pushes for a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip during his latest tour of the region.

Blinken will meet foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, as well as the Emirati international cooperation minister and the general secretary of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation's (PLO) executive committee, according to an Egyptian foreign ministry note.

The note did not give details on the subject of the meeting, but Egyptian security sources said Arab nations will stress the urgency of developing plans for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Such plans had been put on hold as mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US sought to secure a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Blinken has said he would pursue conversations on arrangements for the governance, security and redevelopment of post-conflict Gaza, and for lasting regional peace during his tour.

The PLO executive committee general secretary, Hussein al-Sheikh, is a top official in the Palestinian Authority and a confidant of its president Mahmoud Abbas as well as an intermediary with Israel.

The PA, which exercises limited governance in the occupied West Bank, may play a key role in administering Gaza once fighting ends, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to its involvement in running the enclave.

Talks for a ceasefire deal continued in Qatar this week following failed attempts to secure an agreement ahead of start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Arab

Palestinian

US

Antony Blinken

Cairo

Israel

Hamas

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington next week on an official visit
Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:46

Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

LBCI
World News
15:29

US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More