Putin condemns 'barbaric terrorist act' in Moscow

Vladimir Putin condemned the attack on the music concert hall in the Moscow suburb, which resulted in the death of at least 115 people, calling it a "barbaric terrorist act."



He declared Sunday a national day of mourning.



President Putin stated in a televised address to the nation, "I speak to you today about the bloody, barbaric terrorist act that claimed the lives of dozens of innocent, peaceful people, I declare March 24th a national day of mourning."



AFP