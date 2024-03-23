Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack

2024-03-23 | 06:31
Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack
0min
Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the terrorist act that targeted Moscow on Friday, resulting in dozens of casualties.

In a telegram addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mikati stated: "Lebanon strongly condemns the terrorist act that occurred last night in the capital Moscow, leading to the fall of dozens of innocent victims, both dead and injured."

The telegram added: "Lebanon expresses its full solidarity with the Russian Federation and reaffirms its absolute rejection and complete condemnation of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism." 

It continued, ''On behalf of myself and the Lebanese government, we extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the friendly Russian people, and the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery."

