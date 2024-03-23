News
Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack
Lebanon News
2024-03-23 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the terrorist act that targeted Moscow on Friday, resulting in dozens of casualties.
In a telegram addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mikati stated: "Lebanon strongly condemns the terrorist act that occurred last night in the capital Moscow, leading to the fall of dozens of innocent victims, both dead and injured."
The telegram added: "Lebanon expresses its full solidarity with the Russian Federation and reaffirms its absolute rejection and complete condemnation of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism."
It continued, ''On behalf of myself and the Lebanese government, we extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the friendly Russian people, and the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Russia
Najib Mikati
Solidarity
Victims
Moscow Attack
Next
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons
Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack
Previous
