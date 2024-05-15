Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a report from the Lebanese Embassy in Brussels advising against his participation in the conference dedicated to the Syrian refugee crisis on May 27th.



The report highlighted that the level of participation by other concerned countries in this matter is at the ambassadorial or foreign ministerial level at best.



For instance, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan may be represented by ambassadors, indicating that the expected outcomes of the Brussels conference are not encouraging and are unlikely to change the reality of the Syrian displacement crisis in Lebanon.



Based on this information, an agreement was reached in a meeting between Mikati and Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib that Bou Habib would lead the Lebanese delegation to this conference.



Informed sources denied any contact or understanding with the Syrian side as representing Lebanon at the conference, noting that Syria is not invited.





Lebanon is participating in this conference while still trying to complete data on Syrian refugees on its territory. Discussions with UNHCR regarding expanding Lebanon's access to more information about approximately 1.5 million registered Syrian refugees or individuals for whom they have information did not bring anything new.



Lebanese government sources stated that failure to cooperate constitutes a violation of legal and diplomatic principles governing the work of international organizations in Lebanon and may result in consequences that the Lebanese cannot bear.



Simultaneously, instructions were given to General Security and municipalities to initiate a process of collecting detailed data related to Syrian refugees in Lebanon. This data will include names, family sizes, entry dates into Lebanon, whether they entered through legal or illegal crossings, the Syrian areas they came from, and whether they are politically or security pursued.



Government sources mentioned that gathering such data will facilitate identifying those who can quickly return to safe areas in Syria. It will also facilitate negotiations with UNHCR and European countries to work on deporting pursued Syrians to third countries.