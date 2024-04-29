News
Italy says G7 is considering imposing restrictions on Russian gas imports
2024-04-29 | 12:13
Italy says G7 is considering imposing restrictions on Russian gas imports
The Italian presidency of the G7 announced on Monday that energy ministers of the group's countries are discussing possible restrictions on European imports of Russian liquefied natural gas.
Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told journalists in Turin, "This issue is on the technical and political agenda of the G7. We are still studying it, and I cannot say more [...] I will inform you if we reach a final decision."
Reuters
