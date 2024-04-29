Floods kill at least 45 in central Kenya after dam bursts

2024-04-29 | 12:03
0min
Floods kill at least 45 in central Kenya after dam bursts

Heavy rains in central Kenya killed at least 45 people on Monday when floodwaters swept away houses and cars in the town of Mai Mahiu, a government minister said.

The police said the flooding was caused by a dam that burst, although two local residents said the water had actually broken through a railway embankment after a tunnel that had channeled the water under the tracks was blocked by an earlier landslide.

The floodwaters also carried away trees and railway lines. Hours after the rain had let up, local residents pulled motorcycles and household belongings from the mud.


Reuters

