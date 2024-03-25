News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents
World News
2024-03-25 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
5
min
China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents
China warned the Philippines on Monday to behave cautiously and seek dialogue, saying their relations were at a "crossroads" as new confrontations between their coastguards over maritime claims deepened tensions.
It was the second such warning by the Chinese foreign ministry in three months as the two countries openly sparred over territorial claims in the Spratly Islands, a mostly uninhabited archipelago in the South China Sea.
The message was delivered by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong during a phone call with Philippine counterpart Theresa Lazaro amid worsening friction over altercations at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.
In the call, Lazaro relayed Manila's "strongest protest against the aggressive actions" by the China Coast Guard and maritime militia against a Philippines' resupply mission in the South China Sea, her ministry said in a statement.
Chen said in a statement: "China once again urges the Philippines to honor its commitments and consensus, stop its maritime abuses and provocations, stop any unilateral actions that may complicate the situation, and earnestly return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation with China."
The Philippines accused China's coastguard of using water cannon against a civilian boat supplying troops on Saturday at the Second Thomas Shoal, which it said had damaged the boat and injured some crew.
The US and Japan will unveil a plan next month to restructure the US military command in the country in the face of shared concerns about China.
It was the latest in a series of flare-ups in the past year.
The Philippines foreign ministry summoned China's charge d'affaires in Manila on Monday to protest at "aggressive actions" in the wake of the incident.
"China's continued interference with the Philippines' routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is unacceptable," it said in a separate statement, adding that a diplomatic protest had been lodged in Beijing.
"It infringes upon the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction," it said, demanding Chinese vessels quit the area.
China's coastguard said on Saturday it had taken necessary measures against Philippine vessels intruding into its waters.
Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, including the Second Thomas Shoal, which is within the Philippines' 200-mile (320-km) EEZ.
The Philippines intentionally grounded an old warship at the shoal in 1999 as a means of bolstering its territorial claims and has kept a small contingent of military there ever since.
China's foreign ministry said on Monday the Philippines had reneged on a promise to tow away the ship, "violating the commitments it has made to the Chinese side on many occasions."
The Philippines has repeatedly denied making any such commitment and said it will not abandon its position at the Second Thomas Shoal.
China has deployed hundreds of coastguard vessels throughout the South China Sea to patrol what it deems its waters, despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in a case brought by Manila that said the claim had no basis under international law. China has refused to recognize that outcome.
Philippine security chiefs convened a high-level meeting on Monday over the reported water cannon incident to prepare recommendations to put to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on ways forward in the dispute.
Since taking power in 2022, Marcos has adopted a tough line against what he sees as Chinese hostility and rejected Chinese pressure to steer clear of maritime features it claims.
China views with suspicion efforts by Marcos to deepen engagement with defence treaty ally the United States, including increasing base access for US troops and expanding military exercises to include joint air and sea patrols.
Washington has said it stands with the Philippines as it condemned the "dangerous actions" of China. Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia have also issued statements of support for the Philippines.
"The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue but repeatedly intervened, provoked the maritime issues between China and the Philippines," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference on Monday.
Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro suggested on Monday that China should prove the strength of its maritime claims through arbitration rather than ambiguity.
"If China is not afraid to state its claims to the world, then why don't we arbitrate under international law?" Philippines' Teodoro told reporters. "No country believes (their claims), and they see this as their way to use force, intimidate and bend the Philippines to their ambitions."
Reuters
World News
China
Philippines
Maritime
Sea
United States
Vessels
Next
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-05
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
World News
2024-03-05
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
0
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
0
World News
02:45
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
World News
02:45
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
0
World News
2024-03-24
China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident
World News
2024-03-24
China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:10
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
World News
12:10
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
0
World News
12:01
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
World News
12:01
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
0
World News
09:12
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
World News
09:12
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
0
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
2
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
5
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
7
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
8
Lebanon News
05:37
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Lebanon News
05:37
Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More