Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accused by Russia of spying, had his pre-trial detention extended by three months on Tuesday to June 30, a Moscow court said.



Gershkovich, his paper, and the US government all strongly deny the charges, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years.



Friday will mark the first anniversary of Gershkovich's arrest in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. His detention has already been extended several times, but no date has been set for his trial.



