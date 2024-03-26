Beijing informs Washington of its 'strong' objection over accusations of digital piracy

2024-03-26 | 04:45
Beijing informs Washington of its &#39;strong&#39; objection over accusations of digital piracy
Beijing informs Washington of its 'strong' objection over accusations of digital piracy

China confirmed on Tuesday that it had conveyed its "strong" objection to Washington after the United States, Britain, and New Zealand accused Beijing-backed electronic groups of being behind attacks on parliamentarians and official institutions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian accused the United States of "exaggerating the so-called Chinese cyber attacks," adding that Beijing had "strongly protested to the United States and the relevant parties."

