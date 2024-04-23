News
Russian judiciary keeps American journalist Gershkovich in temporary detention
World News
2024-04-23 | 10:59
On Tuesday, a Russian court rejected an appeal by American journalist Evan Gershkovich to extend his temporary detention until the end of June on charges of "espionage," despite the correspondent, who was arrested in March 2023, denying these accusations.
According to an AFP correspondent present at the court session, the judge stated, "The first court of appeal ruled that the order of 26 March 2024 on the extension of the preventative measure should be left unchanged."
AFP
World News
Russia
Judiciary
Journalist
Evan Gershkovich
Detention
