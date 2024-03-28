Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities

World News
2024-03-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Year-long war dims Sudan&#39;s Ramadan festivities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities

The feasts and festivities of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have been muted in Sudan this year with millions of people displaced from their homes and struggling with hunger as a war between the army and paramilitaries nears the one-year mark.

"All what we were accustomed to, how we eat, drink, meet people in Ramadan, all of that is no longer available," said Mohamed Ali, who broke his fast in a displacement center in Port Sudan on the Red Sea, to which many have fled from the capital Khartoum and other active war zones.

In the past, Ramadan in Sudan was marked by large communal night-time gatherings. Now Ali and millions of others rely on community kitchens from volunteers for a pared-down Iftar meal.

The war in Sudan, which is approaching its first anniversary, broke out last Ramadan between the country's army and the Rapid Support Forces, the result of long-simmering tensions during four years of power-sharing.

Now more than 8.5 million people have been displaced by the fighting, according to the UN, and about 18 million face worsening acute hunger.



Reuters

World News

War

Sudan

Ramadan

Festivities

LBCI Next
Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses
Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-15

UNICEF warns of catastrophic loss of lives in Sudan as famine looms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-11

Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Sudan's RSF welcomes UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:13

Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system

LBCI
World News
08:56

Exits from Russia by foreign firms lead to $107 billion in losses

LBCI
World News
05:39

Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims

LBCI
World News
04:39

Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-18

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:25

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:17

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More