US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday

2024-04-01 | 00:41
The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday, citing three Israeli and US officials.

