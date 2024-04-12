WHO: 'Time is running out' in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted

World News
2024-04-12 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO: &#39;Time is running out&#39; in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
WHO: 'Time is running out' in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that the crisis in Sudan could worsen in the coming months as the distribution of humanitarian aid and medical supplies remains restricted.

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), devastating the country's infrastructure, prompting warnings of famine and displacing millions of people inside and outside the country.

Thousands of civilians have been killed, although death toll estimates are highly uncertain, and both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

"Time is running out. Without a stop to the fighting and unhindered access for the delivery of humanitarian aid, Sudan's crisis will dramatically worsen in the months to come and could impact the whole region," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

"We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, and the situation could be much more dire."

Lindmeier said 15 million people were in need of urgent health assistance and that diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue were spreading.

He said medical supplies in the country were estimated at about 25% of the needs, and 70 to 80% of Sudanese health facilities were not functioning due to the conflict.

"Some states, such as Darfur, have not received medical supplies for the past year," Lindmeier said.



Reuters

World News

WHO

Time

War

Sudan

Darfur

Access

Aid

Restricted

LBCI Next
Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state
Death toll of Italy hydroelectric plant blast rises to 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:16

Nearly 55 million people face hunger in West and Central Africa

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:36

Rights groups file new case against German arms export to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28

Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
06:29

Death toll of Italy hydroelectric plant blast rises to 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More