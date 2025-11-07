News
Kremlin defends North Korea's reported ballistic missile test
World News
07-11-2025 | 05:04
The Kremlin on Friday defended North Korea's reported firing of a ballistic missile, saying Pyongyang -- a key ally for Russia during its Ukraine campaign -- had the "legitimate right" to do so.
"We are respectful of the legitimate right of our friends in the DPRK (North Korea) to ensure their security and take measures for it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a daily briefing.
