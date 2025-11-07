Kremlin defends North Korea's reported ballistic missile test

07-11-2025 | 05:04
Kremlin defends North Korea&#39;s reported ballistic missile test
Kremlin defends North Korea's reported ballistic missile test

The Kremlin on Friday defended North Korea's reported firing of a ballistic missile, saying Pyongyang -- a key ally for Russia during its Ukraine campaign -- had the "legitimate right" to do so.

"We are respectful of the legitimate right of our friends in the DPRK (North Korea) to ensure their security and take measures for it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a daily briefing.

AFP

World News

Russia

Kremlin

North Korea

Ballistic

Missile

Pyongyang

Ukraine

