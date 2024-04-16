Japan urges Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Israel

World News
2024-04-16 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan urges Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japan urges Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Israel

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Japan urged Iran to exercise restraint during a telephone call between the foreign ministers of the two countries following the attack launched by Iran on Israel.

It added that Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa called on her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in the call to ensure the safety of navigation in the region's waters.

Reuters




World News

Middle East News

Japan

Israel

Iran

Attack

Yōko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister

Restraint

LBCI Next
US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Europe joins US in urging restraint by Israel after Iran's attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Guterres calls for maximum restraint following Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Macron condemns Iranian attack on Israel and calls for 'restraint'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

US House speaker reports spending, sanctions bills to come Tuesday

LBCI
World News
07:34

German FM to head to Israel to urge de-escalation

LBCI
World News
06:56

Flames engulf Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange

LBCI
World News
06:01

Armenia asks ICJ to pursue ethnic cleansing case against Azerbaijan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:12

Australia: Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-20

Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More