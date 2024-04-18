NATO Secretary-General to G7: Kyiv urgently needs air defenses

2024-04-18
NATO Secretary-General to G7: Kyiv urgently needs air defenses
NATO Secretary-General to G7: Kyiv urgently needs air defenses

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned during a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries in Italy on Thursday that Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defenses' to counter the Russian invasion of its territory.

Stoltenberg told the gathered ministers in the city of Capri that NATO member states recently made 'encouraging' commitments to provide military support to Ukraine, but 'we should have provided them with earlier.'

