US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State

2024-04-24
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State

A statement from the US State Department said Washington called on all armed parties in Sudan today, Wednesday, to immediately cease attacks in the El Fasher area of North Darfur State.

Reuters
 

