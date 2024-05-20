US National Security Advisor briefs Netanyahu on outcomes of his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince

A US statement mentioned that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held constructive meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on them. He also discussed the war in Gaza with Netanyahu.



Sullivan spoke with Netanyahu and his team about his meetings in Saudi Arabia and "the opportunities that may now be available for Israel, as well as for the Palestinian people." The two sides also discussed the war in Gaza and the need to minimize civilian casualties.



The statement added that Sullivan "reiterated the necessity for Israel to align its military operations with a political strategy that can ensure the permanent defeat of Hamas, the release of all hostages, and a better future for Gaza."



Reuters