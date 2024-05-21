Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement

World News
2024-05-21 | 01:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement

Scores of graduating students staged a walkout from Yale University's commencement exercises on Monday, protesting the Israeli war in Gaza, Yale's financial ties to weapons makers, and its response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the Ivy League campus.

The walkout began as Yale President Peter Salovey started to announce the traditional college-by-college presentation of candidates for degrees on the grounds of Yale's Old Campus, filled with thousands of graduates in their caps and gowns.

At least 150 students seated near the front of the audience stood up together, turned their backs to the stage, and paraded out of the ceremony through Phelps Gate, retracing their steps during the processional into the yard.

Many of the protesters carried small banners with such slogans as "Books not bombs" and "Divest from war." Some wore red-colored latex gloves symbolizing bloodied hands.

Other signs read: "Drop the charges" and "Protect free speech" in reference to 45 people arrested in a police crackdown last month on demonstrations in and around the New Haven, Connecticut, campus.

The walkout drew a chorus of cheers from fellow students in the crowd, but the protest was otherwise peaceful, without disruption. No mention of it was made from the stage.

The University of Southern California canceled its main graduation ceremony altogether, and dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement last week to protest its guest speaker, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has supported Israel throughout the war in Gaza.

Fallout from a violent attack weeks ago on pro-Palestinian activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, reverberated on the UC Santa Cruz campus on Monday as academic workers there staged a protest strike organized by their union.

Also on Monday, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university in New Hampshire, narrowly voted to censure president Sian Beilock, according to a college spokesperson, for her decision to call in police to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on May 1. The censure vote does not directly endanger Beilock's job.

The police action resulted in the arrest of 89 people and some injuries.

Much of the student activism has been aimed at academic institutions' financial ties with Israel and U.S. military programs benefiting the Jewish state.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yale University

Graduates

Students

Protest

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Hamas

War

LBCI Next
Dozens of earthquakes cause panic in volcanic area in southern Italy
White House: US, Saudis close to deal on defense pact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:18

Macron to head to New Caledonia on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
05:42

Finland proposes new law to prevent migration from Russia

LBCI
World News
05:39

Kremlin says it is very curious that US appears ready to sanction the ICC

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

UAE minister to Reuters: UAE, US to see more AI partnerships

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-19

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

UAE minister to Reuters: UAE, US to see more AI partnerships

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
World News
00:02

Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide

LBCI
World News
01:03

Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More