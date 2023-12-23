Tactics and escalations: US diplomatic proposals and ground realities between Hezbollah and Israel

In the wake of Friday's incident, where an Israeli soldier was killed in the Metula settlement, and the recent surface-to-air missile fired by Hezbollah at an Israeli aircraft were seen by Tel Aviv as a concerning development, prompting a reassessment of the current situation on the northern front.



According to Hezbollah, the situation on the ground is mainly under control. A missile for a missile and a civilian for a civilian reflect a tactical balance.



Hezbollah acknowledges changing its tactics multiple times since the war's inception, mirroring the Israeli army's adjustments, particularly in exposed positions after being targeted.



However, Hezbollah dismisses Tel Aviv's claims of a partial withdrawal by the Al-Radwan Forces from the confrontation zone, attributing it to field tactics. The Al-Ridwan Forces remain operational alongside other military units on the ground.



The party remains unfazed by reports of the Golani Brigade's potential redeployment from Gaza to the Lebanese border, considering the weakened state of the brigade and its diminished capabilities.



In diplomacy, leaked details of the proposed US offer to Hezbollah in exchange for implementing Resolution 1701 and withdrawing from the north of the Litani outline three main points:



- Resolution of disputed points along the border.

- Israeli withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms.

- Addressing the Ghajar file.



Amos Hochstein, leading US diplomatic efforts on behalf of President Biden, is actively exploring ways to prevent further escalation.



However, the success of the proposed resolution hinges on Hezbollah accepting a ceasefire, a condition the party rejects until a Gaza ceasefire is implemented.



With the possibility of a prolonged war in Gaza and a stable situation in the south, the only positive aspect is the groundwork available for discussions once hostilities cease.