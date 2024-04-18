Kenyan Army Commander and nine senior officers killed in helicopter crash

Kenyan Army Commander Francis Omondi Ogolla and nine senior officers died in a military helicopter crash in western Kenya, according to President William Ruto on Thursday.



Ruto stated, "Today at 2:20 p.m., our nation experienced a tragic aviation accident. It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of General Francis Omondi Ogolla," adding that the crash also killed nine other officers and left two survivors on board the helicopter.



AFP