Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated
World News
2024-04-30 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated
Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing lava as lightning flashes lit up its crater, prompting authorities to raise the alert status and evacuate more than 12,000 people living on a nearby island.
The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) had warned the residents of Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic material collapsing into the ocean.
The warning, issued on Tuesday morning, remained in placed as of the afternoon.
The agency raised the alert status of Ruang to the highest level following the early morning eruption, urging residents not to go near the volcano.
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said that all 843 residents living in Ruang island, where the volcano is located, have been moved to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province. Residents of Tagulandang island are being relocated to Siau island to the north.
The eruption follows a series of eruptions earlier this month that forced hundreds to evacuate, and the airport in the provincial capital of Manado to close. That eruption also caused damage to some homes. At the time, the volcanology also issued a warning about the potential for a tsunami.
Reuters
World News
Indonesia
Ruang
Volcano
Evacuated
