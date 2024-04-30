King Charles visits cancer center on his return to public duties

A smiling and healthy-looking King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed in February with cancer, paying a visit to a treatment center for the disease in London.



Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that doctors were sufficiently pleased with the 75-year-old king's response to treatment for the unspecified form of cancer that he would be able to resume some public-facing engagements.



The first of these saw the king and his wife Queen Camilla visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre where he met patients and medical specialists.



The monarch, who has also become the new Patron of the Cancer Research UK charity, looked cheerful, waving to those gathered outside on his arrival.





Reuters