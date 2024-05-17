UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of escalating violence in Al Fashir, Sudan

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday that he is "appalled" by the escalating violence near the Sudanese city of Al Fashir.



He added that he held discussions this week with leaders from both sides of the conflict, warning of a humanitarian disaster if the city is attacked.



Turk warned the leaders that fighting in Al Fashir would have a "catastrophic impact on civilians" and would exacerbate the situation.



AFP