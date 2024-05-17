Putin affirms Russia has no intent to invade Kharkiv

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that the ground offensive initiated by his forces in northeastern Ukraine is a response to attacks on Russian territory, asserting that his army does not intend "at this time" to invade the city of Kharkiv.



During a press conference in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, which he has been visiting since Thursday, he said, "I have publicly stated that if these (Ukrainian attacks) continue, we will be forced to establish a security zone, a buffer zone. This is what we are doing."



AFP