Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Zahrani and surroundings: NNA

Lebanon News
15-10-2025 | 08:20
High views
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Zahrani and surroundings: NNA
0min
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Zahrani and surroundings: NNA

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported heavy Israeli drone activity flying at low altitude over the skies of the Zahrani area and its surroundings on Wednesday.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
Learn More