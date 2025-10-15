France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power

15-10-2025 | 10:36
France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power

France on Wednesday urged all players in Madagascar to show "restraint and responsibility" after an elite army unit seized power from President Andry Rajoelina, adding that democracy must be preserved in its former Indian Ocean island colony.

The hopes of Madagascar's people "and particularly those of its youth, for a better, fairer, and more dignified life must be fully heard and taken into account", the French foreign ministry said in the wake of days of protests.

"It is essential today that democracy, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law be scrupulously preserved."

AFP

