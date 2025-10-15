News
Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations
15-10-2025 | 07:45
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday for holding parliamentary elections earlier this month.
At the start of a meeting with al-Sharaa at the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to strengthen relations with Damascus.
This visit to the Russian capital is al-Sharaa’s first since assuming power after removing Moscow’s ally, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, late last year.
Reuters
