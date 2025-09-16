Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon

16-09-2025 | 10:25
Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon
Justice Minister urges judges to launch reform path as new judicial year opens in Lebanon

Justice Minister Adel Nassar called on Lebanon's judiciary to embrace reform and pursue long-delayed cases, particularly corruption files, as judges assumed their new posts under recently issued judicial appointments, marking the start of the new judicial year on Tuesday, September 16.

In a statement, Nassar congratulated the judges on their appointments and said Lebanon’s judiciary and public are pinning hopes on the new judicial era. He urged them to adopt a “reformist and corrective approach” in tackling the backlog of cases that political interference has long obstructed, especially with the reactivation of the Judicial Council following the end of its vacancy.

The minister appealed to judges to usher in a new chapter centered on fighting corruption, reinforcing the principle of justice nationwide, and rejecting any “false immunities” that some might claim.

“The doors of the Justice Ministry will remain open to provide all necessary support to strengthen judicial and legal work, ensuring the establishment of justice, combating crime, and restoring citizens’ rights,” Nassar said.

