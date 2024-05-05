Russia blames Baltic states for cutting most of the relations

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in comments published on Sunday, stated that the 'hostile approach' of the Baltic states has led to the cutting of most of their relations with Russia. It also warned that Moscow would respond with asymmetrical measures.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the Russian News Agency that "due to the openly hostile stance of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn, all relations between the states, departments, regions, and sectors with Russia have been severed," referring to the capitals of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.



The spokesperson added that Moscow will continue to use measures of diplomatic influence with the Baltic states.



Reuters