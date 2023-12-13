UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Wednesday that the deepening crises in Lebanon have had a "devastating" effect on children and their education.



The organization cautioned against additional pressures as the war between Israel and Hamas extends to the country.



According to UNICEF, more than a quarter of surveyed families, 26%, confirmed in November that their school-aged children were not attending school, a percentage that rose from the last similar assessment conducted in April 2023, which stood at 18%.



For Syrian refugees, this percentage surged to over half, reaching 52%. The organization noted that the primary reason for this increase is the "rising cost of learning materials," according to the assessment.



Since 2019, Lebanon has witnessed a continuous economic collapse, pushing the majority of its population below the poverty line.



The state's inability to provide essential services has severely impacted not only the Lebanese but also Syrian and Palestinian refugees in the country.