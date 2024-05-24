Life imprisonment requested in Paris for three Syrian regime officials for crimes against humanity

2024-05-24 | 10:24
Life imprisonment requested in Paris for three Syrian regime officials for crimes against humanity
Life imprisonment requested in Paris for three Syrian regime officials for crimes against humanity

The public prosecutor before the Criminal Court in Paris requested on Friday life imprisonment for three senior officials in the Syrian regime who are being tried in absentia on charges of complicity in committing crimes against humanity.

Additionally, the public prosecutor requested the continuation of the arrest warrants issued against the former director of the National Security Office, the former director of Air Force Intelligence, and the former director of the Air Force Intelligence Investigation Branch.

