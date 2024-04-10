China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

2024-04-10 | 04:04
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

On Wednesday, China reiterated its rejection of any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia after Washington warned that Beijing would be held responsible if Moscow made territorial gains in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated, "It is the right of China and Moscow to engage in natural economic and trade cooperation."
 
She added, "There should be no interference in such cooperation. China also does not accept any criticism or pressure."

AFP

