Borrell: EU must choose between supporting international institutions and supporting Israel

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that there must be a choice between respecting the bloc's support for international institutions or supporting Israel.



He added at an event in Florence, ''What will be our response to the ruling of the International Court of Justice issued today? What will be our position? We will have to choose between our support for international institutions concerned with the rule of law and our support for Israel.''



This came in response to the International Court of Justice's order for Israel to cease its military attack in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters