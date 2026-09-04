US envoys Witkoff, Kushner due in Kyiv Sunday: AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Kyiv for a first-time visit on Sunday, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.



Witkoff and Kushner -- Trump's son-in-law -- have been involved in shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, travelling to Moscow multiple times, and are expected to visit Kyiv this weekend, the source told AFP on Friday.



AFP



