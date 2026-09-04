US and allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

The U.S. and its allies Britain, France and Germany are pushing other countries on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board to pass a resolution next week reporting Iran to the U.N. ‌Security Council for the first time in 20 years, diplomats said on Friday.



If passed, the resolution would follow up on one adopted on June 12 of last year declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for not fully cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.



A draft text for the resolution has yet to be formally submitted to the board and negotiations between countries over the exact wording are ongoing, diplomats said. A draft is usually formally submitted early ⁠in the week of a board meeting.



Reuters