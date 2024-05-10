News
Taiwan rattled by 5.8 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage
World News
2024-05-10 | 08:36
Taiwan rattled by 5.8 magnitude earthquake, no immediate reports of damage
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Friday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, off the coast of Hualien county, had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the weather administration said.
Taiwan has been hit by around 1,400 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien last month, killing 17 people.
Reuters
Taiwan
Magnitude
Earthquake
Damage
