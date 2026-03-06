'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief

Middle East News
06-03-2026 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Plenty of oil&#39; in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol sought Friday to tamp down fears of a global oil crisis after prices spiked because of the war in the Middle East, saying there was "plenty of oil in the market."

Addressing reporters in Brussels, Birol said "logistical disruption" from the conflict was "creating challenges for many countries," but insisted: "There is no shortage of oil globally."

AFP

Middle East News

oil'

market

despite

Mideast

turmoil:

chief

LBCI Next
Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue'
Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Qatar halts LNG output, Saudi refinery, Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN

LBCI
Middle East News
03:57

Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after missiles from Iran detected: AFP journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank on edge of Lebanese border village

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

MEA flight departs Dubai fully booked with 160 passengers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:22

Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More