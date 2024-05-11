France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement

France calls on Israel to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, which threatens to cause a "disastrous situation" for the residents of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the X platform.



The ministry said, "We call on the Israeli authorities to halt this military operation without delay, and to return to the path of negotiations," which is "the only possible way" to "immediately release the hostages and achieve a permanent ceasefire."



It added, "Such an operation threatens to cause a disastrous situation for the civilian population in Gaza who have already been displaced several times."



The ministry continued, "France calls on Israel to immediately reopen the Rafah crossing to Egypt, as it is necessary for humanitarian aid to reach civilian populations and allow the most vulnerable individuals to leave the Gaza Strip."



AFP