France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement

World News
2024-05-11 | 00:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah &#39;without delay&#39;: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement

France calls on Israel to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, which threatens to cause a "disastrous situation" for the residents of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the X platform.

The ministry said, "We call on the Israeli authorities to halt this military operation without delay, and to return to the path of negotiations," which is "the only possible way" to "immediately release the hostages and achieve a permanent ceasefire."

It added, "Such an operation threatens to cause a disastrous situation for the civilian population in Gaza who have already been displaced several times."

The ministry continued, "France calls on Israel to immediately reopen the Rafah crossing to Egypt, as it is necessary for humanitarian aid to reach civilian populations and allow the most vulnerable individuals to leave the Gaza Strip."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Israel

Rafah

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04

Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44

Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says

LBCI
World News
01:52

US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters

LBCI
World News
01:44

Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns

LBCI
World News
01:12

Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More