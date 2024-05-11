UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people

2024-05-11 | 03:44
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people

Sudden floods in northern Afghanistan have resulted in the deaths of over 200 people in the province of Baghlan alone, according to the International Organization for Migration, as reported by Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

The UN-affiliated organization confirmed over 100 fatalities in two districts of the province. Local authorities had reported 62 deaths on Friday night, cautioning that the toll could rise.

AFP

World News

Floods

Afghanistan

UN

Baghlan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights

